Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

Hollywood Is Shocked And Heartbroken By The Death Of Debbie Reynolds

12.29.16 16 mins ago

Getty Image / Twitter

The death of Debbie Reynolds at 84, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, is a shock to many across the globe and in Hollywood. The legendary actress certainly lived up to the title over the years thanks to roles in films like Singin’ In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, her own variety show in the early 70s, and a slew of guest appearances along the way. Her personal life sometimes overshadowed it all, but there was no denying she was a star. If you take one thing away from the reactions to her death, it is that Debbie Reynolds was revered by fellow actors and fans alike.

Albert Brooks shared the screen with Reynolds in Mother, mostly thanks to his friendship with Carrie Fisher, and was quick to share his thoughts about both online:

There was also plenty of love from Reynolds former cast mates on Will & Grace, including her on-screen daughter Debra Messing:

TAGSCARRIE FISHERDebbie ReynoldsREACTIONSREST IN PEACE

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP