Hollywood Is Shocked And Heartbroken By The Death Of Debbie Reynolds

The death of Debbie Reynolds at 84, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, is a shock to many across the globe and in Hollywood. The legendary actress certainly lived up to the title over the years thanks to roles in films like Singin’ In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, her own variety show in the early 70s, and a slew of guest appearances along the way. Her personal life sometimes overshadowed it all, but there was no denying she was a star. If you take one thing away from the reactions to her death, it is that Debbie Reynolds was revered by fellow actors and fans alike.

Albert Brooks shared the screen with Reynolds in Mother, mostly thanks to his friendship with Carrie Fisher, and was quick to share his thoughts about both online:

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

There was also plenty of love from Reynolds former cast mates on Will & Grace, including her on-screen daughter Debra Messing:

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016