Will Ferrell And John C. Reilly’s Sherlock Holmes Parody Gets A British Stamp Of Approval

01.06.17 5 mins ago
The Guinness Book of World Records claims Sherlock Holmes is the “most-portrayed movie character” ever, with more than 70 actors, including everyone from Eille Norwood to Robert Downey, Jr. to Benedict Cumberbatch, playing Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Baker Street detective.

That list will grow one Sherlock longer in 2018, when Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly portray Inspector Holmes and Dr. John Watson in Holmes and Watson. (The Strange Case of the End of Civilization as We Know It was already taken.) Little is known about the film, other than the comedy will be directed by Etan Cohen and Ralph Fiennes and Hugh Laurie will co-star, which is the ultimate British stamp of approval. Getting those two to appear in your Sherlock Holmes movie is even more prestigious than being knighted by the queen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Character details are being kept locked up in the basement of 221B Baker Street but sources say Fiennes and Laurie will slip on the shoes of two beloved characters from the Holmes oeuvre.” Comedy Bang! Bang!‘s Lauren Lapkus has already been cast as Sherlock’s presumed love-interest Millie (she’s a new character), which probably means Fiennes and Laurie aren’t playing Irene Adler. Shame. But it still leaves Professor Moriarty and Mycroft Holmes up for grabs. That should offset the inevitable protests when the Brits see an American playing Sherlock.

