January Home Video Releases You Need To Watch

Shout! Factory

A monthly guide to what’s essential in the world of streaming, Blu-ray, and DVD with an emphasis on vintage favorites getting a second life.

Matinee (Shout! Factory)

In January of 1993, Joe Dante released the film he’d been more or less born to make, one that combined his ability to bring warmth to macabre scenarios, a career-long interest in monster movies, and an increasingly deft command of comedy. Working from a script by Charles Haas, Matinee unfolds over a few fraught days in 1962 Key West where young Simon (Gene Fenton) waits for his dad to return from a ship involved what will come to be known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. One compensation: the same weekend sees the local premiere of Mant!, the latest film by Lawrence Woolsey (John Goodman), a director known for his outrageous gimmicks.

Dante brings a great love affection for the period — that it coincides with his own coming-of-age years probably doesn’t hurt — and Goodman’s tremendous fun as Woolsey, whose flair for showmanship rivals that of his inspiration, William Castle. The dead-on parodies of period films help, as does Cathy Moriarty’s deadpan work as Woolsey’s long-suffering leading lady/girlfriend. It’s set apart, however, by the way it captures the anxiety of growing up wondering if the end of the world is just around the corner — and hoping it lasts at least long enough to see one more movie.

Matinee fell through the cracks at the time, but this Blu-ray edition does right by the film, throwing in a number of extra features including the full-length version of Mant! (Viewers are left to provide their own Atomo-vision, and Rumble-rama, alas.)

Criterion

The Breakfast Club (Criterion)

I wrote about this movie at length a few weeks ago, but it’s worth reiterating that this Criterion edition nicely fleshes out the experience of revisiting one of the key films of the 1980s.

Scream Factory

Hell Night (Scream Factory)

Hell Night is not a key film of the 1980s, or any decade, but it’s fun to have this long-unavailable ’80s slasher film back in circulation. Come for the chance to see Linda Blair and Vincent Van Patten try to escape death. Stay for the quaalude jokes.