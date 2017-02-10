Lionsgate

With so many movies hitting VOD, streaming services, Blu-ray, and DVD, it’s hard to know what to watch next. New On Home Video offers a bi-weekly guide to what’s worth seeking out, with an emphasis on what’s really worth watching, from recent theatrical releases to classics and long-lost gems.

Must Sees

Dirty Dancing (Lionsgate)

Thirty years after its release in the sleepy last days of the summer of 1987, while Stakeout and Adventures in Babysitting still lingered in theaters, it’s easier to see why Dirty Dancing became a massive hit and just as easy to see why few could have seen that success coming. The (still) rare coming-of-age story to focus on a female character, it married MTV-inspired dance sequences to a soundtrack of time-tested oldies and offered a story of adolescent rebellion told from the safe distance of a few decades. But it’s still an odd and, in many ways, daring film to catch on with a wide audience, one in which abortion and the terrible consequences of keeping it illegal make up a major sub-plot and which takes a frank and positive approach to sexuality.

Jennifer Grey plays Baby, a 17-year-old whose 1963 summer at a Catskills resort takes an eventful turn when she takes up with Johnny (Patrick Swayze), a dancer who introduces her to his working class world, and to a style of dancing he can’t teach to the nice resort patrons alongside the samba. Their romance plays out on the sly, and coincides with Baby’s growing awareness of some of the hypocrisy and double standards baked into her sheltered existence as an upper-middle-class Jewish girl. (In one perhaps too-on-the-nose scene, the film’s villain whips out a copy of The Fountainhead “Some people count and some people don’t.”)

The film became a hit with legs, getting a second life as a sleepover favorite, and it still works as a dewy, nostalgic romance grounded in the details of screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein’s own experiences. The end, however, remains bizarre, an all-feet-on-the-floor dance scene set to the could-not-be-more-’80s song “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life,” that lets any drama evaporate into thin air. Not that fans have ever minded, and this new Blu-ray edition should more than satisfy the film’s many admirers, piling on a bunch a new features on top of holdovers from the film’s many previous DVD incarnations, including a commentary track from Bergstein.

Cameraperson (Criterion)



Criterion

A film largely made up from the outtakes of other films doesn’t sound that promising, but Kristen Johnson makes brilliant use of scraps collected form her long career as a documentary cinematographer in this self-describer “memoir” from 2016. Johnson’s career dates back to the ’90s and has taken her all over the globe, from a Golden Gloves match in Brooklyn to the war-torn Balkans, in the service of projects for documentary directors like Kirby Dick, Laura Poitras, and Michael Moore. Her film begins as a quick primer in how her job works. She can be heard off-camera discussing what belongs in a frame, what doesn’t, and gasping at the extraordinary luck at catching a violent bolt of lightning in a shot. From there it builds a rhythm all its own, moving from year to year and place to place as she films everyone from Bosnian Muslims returning to their home after the war to a Nigerian nurse caring for a newborn baby in desperate need of oxygen to Johnson’s own mother as she lives with Alzheimer’s. It becomes an intimate and moving portrait of one woman’s life and work and testament to the ability of the camera to connect us with parts of the world we might otherwise never see, and a life lived far away and in perilous circumstances.

Wait Until Dark (Warner Archive)





Warner Archive

If the premise of last fall’s horror hit Don’t Breathe sounded a little familiar, that’s because it owes at least the spine of its premise to Wait Until Dark, a ’60s stage hit turned into a successful film by Terrence Young, a director otherwise best known for helming some James Bond films. Audrey Hepburn stars as a woman still adjusting to an accident that’s left her blind when she’s menaced by some villains looking for a doll filled with drugs that’s accidentally come into her possession. Young doesn’t really hide the film’s stage origins, but he still gets a lot of suspense — and one huge scare — out of its claustrophobic set. Hepburn is superb as the vulnerable-but-resourceful heroine and the rogues include Richard Crenna and a wonderfully excessive Alan Arkin.