September Home Video Releases You Need To Watch

Editorial Director, Film And Television
09.29.17

Warner Bros.

Porky Pig 101 (Warner Archive)

The classic Looney Tunes characters currently occupy a weird spot on the pop culture landscape. They’re too famous to fade away, but they’re not exactly a part of everyday life anymore. Everyone knows who Bug Bunny is, but when’s the last time you watched a Bugs Bunny cartoon without actively seeking one out? Once inescapable, the Warner Bros. characters haven’t really had a hit vehicle since Space Jam over 20 years ago and it’s not like they’re Saturday-morning fixtures anymore. For the current generation of kids — and the one before it, really — they’re threatening to become as obscure as Bettie Boop.

Porky Pig 101 won’t likely change that by winning over new fans, but it’s an extremely welcome project for pre-existing fans. Past DVD and Blu-ray releases have taken a greatest hits approach, throwing a lot of great cartoons together with loose or no organizing principle behind them. This five-disc DVD set tries a different method, with over 100 cartoon shorts starring Porky Pig together in chronological order, from his 1935 debut in “I Haven’t Got A Hat” through 1943’s “Porky Pig’s Feat.” The structure allows fans to watch Porky develop his distinct personality as he goes from a less distinct, and much fatter, pig to the neurotic, stammering, good-hearted porker we know and love.

It’s a tremendous, welcome undertaking, though one probably best consumed a few shorts at a time. It’s also, as a screen warns on each disc, uncensored, meaning parents might want to think twice before exposing their kids to the bad behavior and, especially, insensitive racial attitudes captured within. In other words, Porky and friends will have to win over new fans some other way.

Flicker Alley

The Lost World (Flicker Alley)

No, not the Jurassic Park sequel. This 1925 film adapts the Arthur Conan Doyle novel that introduced the idea of a land out of time to mass audiences and inspired everything from King Kong to, well, Jurassic Park. It’s an early showcase for effects master Willis O’Brien (King Kong) and it remains an entertaining film in its own right, making it all the nicer to see it getting the features-packed Blu-ray treatment.

