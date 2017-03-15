Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Disney’s live-action Beauty And The Beast is in theaters this weekend, so Screen Junkies has produced a timely honest trailer for the 1991 animated original version. It’s a tale as old as time. You know, the tale where an eleven year old is cursed, turns into a beast, then kidnaps a bookworm ten years later to force her to love him. Hate when that happens.

The honest trailer raises questions about the plot and warns of the perils of Stockholm Syndrome. They also call Belle “the first millennial” and deftly remake some of the songs with accurate new lyrics, like this one to the tune of “Be Our Guest”: