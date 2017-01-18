Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The newest honest trailer from Screen Junkies engages in the internet sacrilege of insulting Space Jam, something I haven’t seen done since Matt Ufford (BRING BACK MATT) commented on the film’s 20th anniversary last November:

Well, it’s Screen Junkies’ “Fan Appreciation Month” and they let fans vote on what to honest trailer-ize next. The voting was predictably inundated with ’90s kids and millennials who have strong feelings about Space Jam. And it’s still a timely pick since we may be getting a sequel starring LeBron James, Blake Griffin, and Jimmy Butler with Fast And Furious 6‘s Justin Lin directing. Original director Joe Pytka said a sequel would be “doomed” because Michael Jordan is irreplaceable and Pytka just doesn’t want them to make another one, so… that’s awkward.



In addition to being perhaps one of a kind with doom befalling any sequels, Space Jam became the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time and also brought us Lola Bunny cosplayers, so all that product placement to cover Jordan’s paycheck was worth it.