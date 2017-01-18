Are We Finally Getting A Space Jam Sequel?

The Newest Honest Trailer Takes Shots At ‘Space Jam’

#Michael Jordan
Author Profile Picture
Entertainment Editor
01.18.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

The newest honest trailer from Screen Junkies engages in the internet sacrilege of insulting Space Jam, something I haven’t seen done since Matt Ufford (BRING BACK MATT) commented on the film’s 20th anniversary last November:

Well, it’s Screen Junkies’ “Fan Appreciation Month” and they let fans vote on what to honest trailer-ize next. The voting was predictably inundated with ’90s kids and millennials who have strong feelings about Space Jam. And it’s still a timely pick since we may be getting a sequel starring LeBron James, Blake Griffin, and Jimmy Butler with Fast And Furious 6‘s Justin Lin directing. Original director Joe Pytka said a sequel would be “doomed” because Michael Jordan is irreplaceable and Pytka just doesn’t want them to make another one, so… that’s awkward.

In addition to being perhaps one of a kind with doom befalling any sequels, Space Jam became the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time and also brought us Lola Bunny cosplayers, so all that product placement to cover Jordan’s paycheck was worth it.

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSbill murrayHONEST TRAILERSLOONEY TUNESMichael JordanSPACE JAM
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP