When he was transferred from the mean London streets to the seemingly quiet hamlet of Sanford, police officer Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) thought he was doomed to a life of quiet drudgery. However, that would not have made a particularly interesting movie. Instead, we got Hot Fuzz (which just celebrated its 10th anniversary), a hilarious and bloody film written by Pegg and director Edgar Wright (the second of their Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy) about the dark underbelly of a particularly deranged small town. And as Angel transitions from strictly by the book cop to horseback riding badass, one thing remains the same: there’s no better man to lay down the law.

Now, you probably aren’t dealing with an old school cult devoted to The Greater Good and you’ll almost certainly never find yourself possessed with the need to mount a horse and ride into town like the ultimate badass, but from time to time we all stumble into a moment where we need to step up and assert a little authority. And because of that need, it might be helpful for you to read and maybe even memorize these Nicholas Angel quotes, because, in addition to being the real top cop who can’t be stopped, he’s the ultimate role model when it comes to laying down the law.