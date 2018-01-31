How To Watch All Of The Major 2018 Oscar Nominees

You’ve seen the nominations — now it’s time to watch the movies.
Most of this year’s Oscar-nominated films are still in theaters, including the widely-represented The Shape of Water, but a number of top-category titles are available through streaming. Here’s where you can watch everything from Abacus to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature
Where to watch: Amazon and iTunes
All the Money in the World
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor
Where to watch: In theaters only
The Big Sick
Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay
Where to watch: Amazon and iTunes
The Boss Baby
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to watch: Netflix
The Breadwinner
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to watch: In theaters only
Call Me by Your Name
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song
Where to watch: In theaters only
