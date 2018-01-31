How To Watch All Of The Major 2018 Oscar Nominees

You’ve seen the nominations — now it’s time to watch the movies.

Most of this year’s Oscar-nominated films are still in theaters, including the widely-represented The Shape of Water, but a number of top-category titles are available through streaming. Here’s where you can watch everything from Abacus to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

PBS Distribution

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch: Amazon and iTunes

All the Money in the World

Tristar

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor

Where to watch: In theaters only

The Big Sick

AMAZON

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Amazon and iTunes

The Boss Baby

20th Century Fox

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Netflix

The Breadwinner

GKIDS

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: In theaters only

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song

Where to watch: In theaters only

