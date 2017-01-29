Hot Wheels And Other Toys Becoming Hollywood Movies

As His Wolverine Send-Off ‘Logan’ Looms, Hugh Jackman Reveals His Early Trouble With The Role

01.29.17 1 hour ago

20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman has done a bang-up job as cantankerous Canadian mutant Wolverine. So much so that it’s not unreasonable to imagine Jackman undergoing the painstaking effort to get an adamantium skeleton for the role BECAUSE HE BELIEVES IN THE CRAFT! As the Tony approved Aussie is on the cusp of going hard into promo mode for his R-rated send-off Logan, he admits that he wasn’t always comfortable playing the X-Men icon.

“I was kind of struggling, to be honest,” said Jackman of his early Wolverine work at the Producers Guild Awards. “It was the first movie I had ever done in America. I was pretty tight. I was nervous. I was average, to be honest, at best. No one was saying anything and I sort of thought I was getting away with it, but I wasn’t.”

Jackman’s early take on Wolverine in earned a critique from exec Tom Rothman. From the sounds of things, it was a pep talk and wake-up call in one convenient (and career-altering) package.

“He told me that he believed in me, that from the moment he’d seen my tape he had a gut feeling I was the guy, but watching my dailies was like watching someone put a lampshade over a light,” he recalled.

Logan, which seems like it will be heavy on grizzled action stuff and light on lampshades, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 3.

(Via E!)

