03.14.17

Filmmaker Ryan Higa of previous parodies like Space Jam 3 is back with a send up of the Star Wars universe. The conceit is simple: “Star Wars is supposed to take place LONG AGO in a galaxy far, far away… but what would it look like NOW, in a galaxy close, close by?”

The parody references the original series in some subtle ways — not just one, but two Wilhelm screams — and pokes fun at new developments like changes to the AT-ATs (deal with it) and the new PC terms for dark side / light side (you can’t just call bad people “dark side,” jeez dude).

They also get a timely dig in about how the original trilogy was heavily influenced by Asian culture yet had no Asian lead characters.

