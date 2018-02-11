Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The family-friendly entertainment juggernaut that is Disney Pixar has some exciting new bits of promo out to tease The Incredibles 2. They just aren’t making much of a fuss about promoting it right now.

The return of the Parr family in all their heroic glory is set to go down on June 15 and we’ve been promised an official trailer on February 14th to help amp up the anticipation. (Not that we needed an extra nudge.) In anticipation of the new trailer, a few TV spots have tumbled out teasing the preview and plunking the Parrs and FroZone in Olympic style settings. The brief clips have emerged during NBC’s Olympic coverage, although Disney hasn’t really pushed the spots outside of the network broadcast home. As a result, these clips have been ripped and recorded to offer a spotlight online. (h/t ManaByte)

Incredibles II Olympics teaser (off screen). pic.twitter.com/bMS9AwQ1DD — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) February 10, 2018

The Olympic-themed clips are fairly straightforward, but a new poster for The Incredibles 2 that emerged during New York Fashion Week is definitely more along the lines of the striking tease fans have been craving. Naturally, charismatic designer Edna Mode is the star attraction on the poster. (h/t TheAnimationBoy)

On top of seeing what Edna Mode has in store, The Incredibles 2 has added an impressive array of new talent to the film’s voice cast. Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Huck Milner, Jonathan Banks and Isabella Rossellini join returning stars Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger for the new adventure.