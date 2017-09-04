‘Indiana Jones 5’ Won’t Invite Back Shia Labeouf To Reprise His ‘Crystal Skull’ Role

#Indiana Jones #Shia Labeouf
09.04.17 26 mins ago

Paramount

The screenplay for Indiana Jones 5 seems to be coming along for Steven Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp. The writer claims that the script is ready to go, but there is no set date for the film to get started, though he says that Spielberg did just finish The Post and hopes that Indiana Jones is his next film according to Entertainment Weekly. But apart from that, Koepp shared the few tidbits he could about the story:

“Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” screenwriter David Koepp, who has penned a script for the fifth film in the storied Indiana Jones franchise, tells EW. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Shia LaBeouf’s absence shouldn’t be a surprise given the reaction to Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull and his infamous scene swinging with monkeys during the middle of a car chase. While he wasn’t a horrible addition to the film, his star has definitely fallen from the days when he was rumored to be in line to replace Harrison Ford in the series. Not only has the star faced some off-the-screen demons related to drinking and his performance art, but he’s also turned his back on the massive blockbusters since his time on Transformers and other films in the early 2000s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones#Shia Labeouf
TAGSHARRISON FORDIndiana JonesINDIANA JONES 5shia labeouf

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP