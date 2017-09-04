Paramount

The screenplay for Indiana Jones 5 seems to be coming along for Steven Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp. The writer claims that the script is ready to go, but there is no set date for the film to get started, though he says that Spielberg did just finish The Post and hopes that Indiana Jones is his next film according to Entertainment Weekly. But apart from that, Koepp shared the few tidbits he could about the story:

“Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” screenwriter David Koepp, who has penned a script for the fifth film in the storied Indiana Jones franchise, tells EW. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Shia LaBeouf’s absence shouldn’t be a surprise given the reaction to Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull and his infamous scene swinging with monkeys during the middle of a car chase. While he wasn’t a horrible addition to the film, his star has definitely fallen from the days when he was rumored to be in line to replace Harrison Ford in the series. Not only has the star faced some off-the-screen demons related to drinking and his performance art, but he’s also turned his back on the massive blockbusters since his time on Transformers and other films in the early 2000s.