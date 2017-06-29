Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The evolving nature of online communication has given birth to the Social Media Star, someone who has turned their life and experiences into a money making, cultural brand. By broadcasting all of these meticulously curated details of their personal lives online, these taste makers create the illusion that their followers get to know the “real them.” This one-sided relationship is a new phenomena, but one that has proven to be very powerful, and even a little unsettling.

Ingrid Goes West, a Sundance darling, takes the obsession that can build around these Instagram stars to it’s terrifying and hilarious extreme, as Aubrey Plaza works to insert herself into the life of her favorite Instagram “influencer” (Elizabeth Olsen). This new trailer gives viewers a good look at the lengths Plaza’s Ingrid is willing to go through to ingratiate herself into the LA douchebag scene. The lines between friendship and stalking become increasingly blurred, before getting caught up in a whirlwind of #WTF. O’Shea Jackson (Straight Outta Compton), Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some!!) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2) round out a cast of up and comers.

Plaza has been a force to be reckoned with lately, coming off of an absolutely stellar turn on Legion, so this will definitely be one to catch when it hits theaters on August 11. Just be sure to set your Instagram profile to private ahead of time.