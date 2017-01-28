Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Cannot Attend The Academy Awards After Trump’s Refugee Ban

#Oscars 2017
chris-zois
News Writer
01.28.17

Donald Trump’s executive orders are affecting those in the cinematic world. Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who is up for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2017 Academy Awards for his film The Salesman, will not be able to enter the country to attend the awards ceremony due to Donald Trump’s immigration ban. It is not known at this time if Farhadi will be able to attend the ceremony.

Controversy arose after Trump signed an executive order that suspended the entry of refugees in the country for 120 days. Iran is one of the seven countries that are on the banned list, including Syria, whose refugees are barred indefinitely. Controversy around the situation continued as several refugees were detained at airports in the U.S. on Saturday. Iran officials fired back on Saturday, by announcing it has imposed its own ban on Americans. The move was criticized by many, including The Salesman star Taraneh Alidoosti, who tweeted “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist” and said she won’t attend the Academy Awards:

This is a complicated situation for many, including Farhadi, whose film The Salesman is up for Best Foreign Language Film. Farhadi won the award in 2012 for his film A Separation. And others are being affected by the ban, which CNN reported could affect up to 134 million people. The president has yet to comment on the situation, as protests are happening across the country.

(Via Variety & CNN)

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSdonald trumpIRANOscars 2017the salesman
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 2 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP