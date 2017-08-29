Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Many of Stephen King’s horror stories take place in Derry, Maine, including Insomnia, Dreamcatcher, and It. The fictional town is loosely based on Bangor, where Donald Trump’s least-favorite author resides in real life. The two worlds collided earlier this week, when King put a floating red balloon, the unofficial symbol of It‘s Pennywise the Clown, in the front window of his mansion.

I would not let my child within 500 feet of the house. Or any storm drain.

“King’s not the only one to get into the It spirit,” according to the Bangor Daily News. “Gerald Winters, owner of the King-centric bookstore Gerald Winters and Son in downtown Bangor, has been showcasing Pennywise-themed decor for weeks now,” including a blood-covered rain boot. Bangor sounds amazing. You can even visit a drain “at the corner of Union and Jackson streets [that] inspired the scene in which Pennywise lures Georgie to his death,” reports local radio station Z107.3. The It walking tour is way more interesting than the one for Sex and the City. I’ve always said, murder > cupcakes.

In related nightmare fuel news…

Sorry for the spam today. I'm just slowly getting these edited. I'll probably delete a few and put them all into one post later. #stephenking #scary #pennywisethedancingclown #pennywise #itmovie #itbook #youllfloattoo A post shared by Not Afraid Of Opinion (@eag2n) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

It, which is expected to break numerous box office records (it already broke one for trailers), opens on September 8.

