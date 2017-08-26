New Line Cinema

Who needs nightmares when you can be traumatized by creepy-ass clowns in person? The Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating the arrival of the 2017 cinematic take on Stephen King’s It with a clown-only screening of the movie. THEY ARE DOING THIS ON PURPOSE LIKE IT WON’T END IN RED NOSES AND DOZENS OF PEOPLE GOING MISSING! YOU MANIACS!

The Austin location of the theater chain will cater to a clown-specific audience on September 9th with a special screening of It. All attendees are expected to be done up like a clown (I can count the Captain Spauldings already) and can also visit “an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown ‘touch-ups,’ a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment.” After the special It screening, the same venue that’s hosing the pre-party (Barrel O’ Fun) promises after film entertainment featuring “a little burlesque, sword swallowing, clowns and mayhem.” It’s an evening built on creepy clowns, but keeping things fun and not quite G-rated.

The clown-only screening hasn’t generated the same outcry from those dopes that were upset about the theater’s women-only showing of Wonder Woman, although that doesn’t qualify as too much of a surprise. It’s sort of wild how last summer folks were in a state of panic over creepy clowns and now we’re cool with letting these Pennywisenheimers into a special showing of It. That’s not a complaint, of course. It should make for a freaky viewing experience and hopefully no one will have their view obstructed with a red balloon. It’s sort of exciting to see where the cosplay screenings will take us next.

(Via Variety)