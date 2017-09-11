This Clown-Fearing Guy Found The Worst Surprise At His ‘IT’ Screening

Warner Bros. Pictures

Andy Muschietti’s IT broke numerous box office records over the weekend, including Largest Opening For a Film Debuting In September, Largest Opening For a Horror Movie, and Largest Number of Clowns Freaking Out Non-Clowns. That’s true of both the movie, where Pennywise and his room of evil-looking clown dolls terrorize Richie and the rest of the Losers Club, and real life.

Take the actual nightmare that happened to Twitter user @HG_Hohbes, for instance. “Went to see IT,” he tweeted. “I’m first in the screen and this f*cking guy’s just sitting there.” If you suffer from coulrophobia or can’t sleep because you’re afraid clowns will eat you, you may not want to scroll down.