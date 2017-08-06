Warner Bros.

It director Andy Muschietti is more than happy to play in Stephen King’s toy chest for a little longer once he’s through unleashing Pennywise the Clown on 2017 audiences. In fact, he and his producing partner Barbara already have another King classic in mind for a cinematic update. Adjust your nightlight purchases accordingly.

Muschietti was interviewed by the insane headline vendors at the Toronto Sun about his upcoming take on the previously adapted 1986 novel. Things eventually shifted to another King project Muschietti is bullish on.

“We’re huge fans of Pet Sematary,” Muschietti told the Sun. “If we can get our hands on that and do the Pet Sematary we want to do, that will be something. One day, maybe.”