‘It’ Is On Pace To Break An Impressive Box Office Record

It set the record for the most-watched trailer online in a single day, so clearly there’s an interest for scary clown movies (much to the dismay of actual clowns). That might not be the only record It breaks, either: “most people simultaneously peeing their pants in terror over a laugh” is still in play, as is the biggest-ever opening for a movie released in September.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrés Muschietti’s horror movie “could clear $50 million or more in its first weekend… Some even believe it could approach $60 million.” That would top the current record-holder (not adjusted for inflation), Hotel Transylvania 2, which scored $48.4 million in 2015. The rest of the top-five is equally unimpressive — Hotel Transylvania, Insidious Chapter 2, Sweet Home Alabama, and Sully — so It should float to the top. The R-rating might dent the total, but only slightly: horror fans are starved for something better than Annabelle: Creation, and non-horror fans should come in droves, too, considering It‘s only competition is, um, 9/11.
In case you were wondering, here are the highest openings for every month.
January: American Sniper ($89.2 million)
February: Deadpool ($132.4 million)
March: Beauty and the Beast ($174.7 million)
April: Furious 7 ($147.1 million)
May: The Avengers ($207.4 million)
June: Jurassic World ($208.8 million)
July: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($169.1 million)
August: Suicide Squad ($133.6 million)
September: Hotel Transylvania 2 ($48.4 million)
October: Gravity ($55.7 million)
November: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158 million)
December: Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.9 million)
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)
So, how much money did uprixx get paid for all this promo? I remember all the articles when the original director left, saying what a mess the movie is and how the original director left because the studio wanted a cookie cutter movie.
Now every article is about how great this movie is going to be and do box office wise.
To be far, this looks far better than the Dark Tower turned out.
…fair…