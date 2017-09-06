The First ‘IT’ Movie Reactions Are Scary Good

#Stephen King
09.06.17 2 Comments

It is already a record-breaking success — more people watched the trailer on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release than any movie ever — and it’s about to be a financial one, too. Based on Stephen King’s iconic horror novel of the same name, Andy Muschietti’s creepy clown movie was originally estimated to make $60 million this weekend, which would not only be the “biggest-ever opening for a movie released in September,” but also set a new watermark for R-rated, non-sequel horror films (the current record is held by James Wan’s The Conjuring with $41.8 million). But It‘s box office projection is now closer to $70 million, thanks to a wave of extremely positive first impressions.

It, which is causing real-life chaos, screened for clown-fearing critics and non-critics alike on Tuesday evening, and it’s already sporting a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. We’ll have our review for the film later this week, but for now, let’s float over to Twitter to see what people are saying about the worst thing to happen to those with “coulrophobia” since, well, American Horror Story: Cult.

