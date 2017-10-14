Bill Skarsgard Teases The Depths Of Pennywise’s Origins We’ll See In The Sequel To ‘It’

10.14.17

Warner Bros.

Bill Skarsgard has made Pennywise from Stephen King’s It his own in a way that is respectful to Tim Curry’s portrayal in the TV mini-series almost 30 years ago and terrifying in new ways that expand from King’s book. While he’s hinted at some of his hopes for the sequel in the past, including the Pennywise flashback scene that was reportedly too “disturbing” for the first film, an interview with IGN lays out some of his hopes for how the second film could look into Pennywise’s origins.

Where the first film deals with the childhood story of The Losers’ Club and the type of horrors that would keep a child up at night, the sequel will face off with the adult Losers and Skarsgard is expecting the film to be different in terms of the type of horror it presents and the Pennywise that inhabits it:

The first movie worked so well at what it is trying to do, I think, and ultimately that is the kids’ story, and you follow these kids and you sort of fall in love with these kids. And the second one will be the adult story. And I think the right way to do it is to make that movie actively different. … I think there might be worth exploring sort of the psychological aspects of horror, but also maybe the sort of cosmological existence of this being. What is he, and where does he come from?

