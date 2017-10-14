Warner Bros.

Bill Skarsgard has made Pennywise from Stephen King’s It his own in a way that is respectful to Tim Curry’s portrayal in the TV mini-series almost 30 years ago and terrifying in new ways that expand from King’s book. While he’s hinted at some of his hopes for the sequel in the past, including the Pennywise flashback scene that was reportedly too “disturbing” for the first film, an interview with IGN lays out some of his hopes for how the second film could look into Pennywise’s origins.

Where the first film deals with the childhood story of The Losers’ Club and the type of horrors that would keep a child up at night, the sequel will face off with the adult Losers and Skarsgard is expecting the film to be different in terms of the type of horror it presents and the Pennywise that inhabits it: