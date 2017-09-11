New Line

After a miserable summer at the box office, theaters were packed with moviegoers excited to voluntarily dive face first into clown-based trauma. Director Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King It has already racked up record breaking numbers and warm reviews and naturally the filmmaker has an idea of where things will go next.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Muschietti laid out some details on what’s to come. We’ll still see the kids from the first film, but they’re going to exist in the memories of the Losers Club.

“On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present,” he said. “If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ‘80s and inform the story in the present day.”

The director stresses that the kids aren’t going to just be back as a novelty. According to Muschietti, “they’re a very big part of the action.” In his telling of the story, things go to a darker place for Mike Hanlon (played in the first movie by Chosen Jacobs) with a future bleaker than the source material.

“My idea of Mike in the second movie is quite darker from the book,” said Muschietti. “I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie. When the second movie starts, he’s a wreck.”