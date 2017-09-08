[Potential spoilers for IT — continue reading at your own peril]

Stephen King’s IT is over 1,000 pages long, so a lot of material had to be removed for Andy Muschietti’s IT movie, which is expected to break multiple box office records this weekend, to work. One such scene that didn’t make the book-to-film cut takes place near the end of the novel, when, without giving too much of the ending away, Beverly suggests that the six pre-teen male members of the Losers’ Club have sex with her in the sewers of Derry.

Here’s an excerpt.

“I have an idea,” Beverly said quietly.

In the dark, Bill heard a sound he could not immediately place. A whispery little sound, but not scary. Then there was a more easily placed sound … a zipper. What—? he thought, and then he realized what. She was undressing. For some reason, Beverly was undressing.

“What are you doing?” Richie asked, and his shocked voice cracked on the last word.

“I know something,” Beverly said in the dark, and to Bill her voice sounded older. “I know because my father told me. I know how to bring us back together. And if we’re not together we’ll never get out.”

“What?” Ben asked, sounding bewildered and terrified. “What are you talking about?”

“Something that will bring us together forever. Something that will show—”

“Nuh-Nuh-No, B-B-Beverly!” Bill said, suddenly understanding, understanding everything.

“—that will show that I love you all,” Beverly said, “that you’re all my friends.”

“What’s she t—” Mike began.

Calmly, Beverly cut across his words. “Who’s first?” she asked.