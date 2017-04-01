New Line Cinema

We’ve been teased with images and big talk for a long time about the remake of Stephen King’s It. The trailer for the film finally landed earlier this week and all of the teases paid off, the film looks damn scary and a proper update for the mini-series back in 1990. And according to Variety, plenty of fans seemed to agree because the trailer broke a record for most views in a single day.

The film itself won’t hit until September, but it is clear that interest in the Stephen King remake is fairly high according to the numbers:

New Line Cinema’s teaser for “It” generated 197 million views globally within 24 hours of its release, topping the previous record of 139 million set by Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” in December. That figure stood at 246 million views, 36 hours past its release.

Aside from that, Variety adds that the trailer was uploaded natively in at least thirty other spots and added “81 million views and 1.8 million-plus shares” from Facebook users in the United States alone.

This film is still planned to be part one of a double feature, with this installment dealing with The Losers’ Club as kids and the second covering their return to Derry as adults. It will be in theaters in September, capping off a busy year for Stephen King.

(Via Variety)