New ‘IT’ Footage Aired During The MTV Awards And It Is Extra Creepy

05.07.17 59 mins ago

The first official trailer for the IT adaptation gave everyone watching it chills, as the unsettling clown Pennywise is bound to do no matter whether it is being imagined from words on a page or seen in a miniseries or film adaptation. Hearing “we all float down here, you’ll float too” is enough to give even the most ardent horror fans problems sleeping for a few days. Add to that Pennywise peering up from a gutter and it’s officially insomnia city.

With the latest footage of the Stephen King adaptation, those creepy vibes are once again president as the kids of Derry fight against something they don’t even know how to handle. The first half of a planned two-part adaptation isn’t due for a few more months yet, but with every teaser the foreboding feeling of watching an unearthly assailant reaping havoc on a small Maine town only grows.

