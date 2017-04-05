Now More Than Ever, It’s Important To Like Things

Warner Bros.

Recently, I received a message from a friend and colleague of mine confronting me for liking something that he did not like at all. I think it’s still the Midwesterner in me who hates confrontations – even friendly confrontations like this one. I’d much prefer to subtweet someone (tweeting vaguely about someone who is bothering you without ever mentioning the person, which honestly creates a lot more interest than just calling someone an asshole) than actually confront another human being.

As a child in Missouri, I was given the best education possible on how to be terribly passive aggressive. Midwesterners thrive on it. I honestly think that’s a big reason Trump won (among a lot of other terrible reasons) – that a lot of people voted with some sort of passive-aggressive chip on their shoulder, as some sort of retribution against anyone who has ever uttered the phrase “flyover county.” It’s a big reason I moved. I prefer the direct insult to wondering if it was an insult at all – even though, yes, direct confrontation still makes me anxious.

And to be fair to this person I won’t mention (it was Indiewire‘s David Ehrlich), I ribbed him pretty hard in December for liking the atrocious Assassin’s Creed, so I kind of deserved this conversation and knew it was eventually coming. But we lived in a different world then. Sure, Trump had won the White House a month before, but we didn’t quite know what that meant yet. Oh, now we know. Every day is basically a living nightmare of draconian travel bans, court injunctions, threats to health care, having our browsing history up for sale, and possible treason. (This guy has only been president for about 10 weeks.) In the past, a back and forth about the merits of a movie would either make me “dig in” and defend myself, or maybe just concede I’m wrong. But in this world we live in now, I just can’t apologize for things I like. There are so few actual moments of joy in this world right now, the last thing I’m going to do is apologize for feeling a moment of pleasure.

Everything about the world we live in has unwittingly, drastically changed how I watch entertainment. I do focus more on the things I like.

I’m strangely finding more joy in movies lately, even the bad movies. I’m having a more and more difficult time to just hate something. Right now, anything that takes my mind off the outside world is something to be heralded. Even a movie I didn’t like, like Power Rangers, still had enough moments that at least made me forget about “the world.” Some people really, really liked Power Rangers. In the past that might have bugged me a bit because it goes against everything I witnessed in front of my own eyes with that movie – why don’t you agree with me! – but now I’m just happy someone else found some joy in this world for over a couple of hours (boy, that’s a long movie). I honestly think it’s why I liked Kong: Skull Island so much. And I do wonder if I’d have felt the same way about that movie a year ago, but right now I really like it.

I am not at all suggesting we should like a bad product. I just wish, at least for a while, we could put a moratorium on shitting on others for liking something – at least until the world goes back to normal, whenever that may be. In this world we live in, why would anyone want to take some fleeting happiness away from another person?

Even with movies most people love, it always seems to kind of go like this: Something gets almost universal praise, then like clockwork someone comes along and writes, “Here’s why that thing you like sucks.” Then people get mad and it gets attention. And it’s not so much the opinion as it is the attack on the people who like something, and then people start feeling bad about why they liked something to begin with. “I don’t like this” (which is always fair) becomes “Here’s why you’re wrong,” which just makes everyone feel lousy. A bad review is a bad review and there are a lot of those, but going after something that people like and the people who like it… now that sells.

Back in 2009, S.T. VanAirsdale (who a year later would become my editor and friend, then eventually burn out from writing about popular culture on the internet and move away from New York to go back to his hometown of Sacramento and teach journalism), with his last piece at the now-defunct website Defamer, wrote a piece I still tweet once every few months or so, “It’s OK To Like Things.” (And, yes, I kind of co-opted the title for this piece.) It’s one of the most honest pieces of writing about writing about culture I’ve read. And at the time I know he got a lot of heat for writing it. But it’s almost a piece that was written eight years too soon: