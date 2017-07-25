MGM

Daniel Craig has slipped into James Bond’s tactical turtleneck four times, most recently in 2015’s Spectre. But when asked whether he’d be interested in a fifth go-around, he replied, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Craig later clarified his comments, saying, “If you’re 200 yards from the end of a marathon, and someone comes running up to you and says, ‘Are you going to run another marathon?’ there’s two words you use, and not on a morning show,” but there was still some question over whether he’d return for Bond 25.

Craig’s still not officially on-board, even though the movie has a release date.

Rumors swirled that longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were thinking of recasting the iconic MI6 agent. And more recent rumors have gone the opposite direction, suggesting that Craig might return. But Craig’s name is notably absent from a press release sent out Monday announcing the release date for the 25th film in the franchise. The movie, currently untitled, will arrive in the U.S. on November 8, 2019, after an earlier release in the U.K. and foreign markets. (Via)

The New York Times, however, reports that “Mr. Craig’s return is a done deal,” citing “two people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid conflicts with Eon and MGM.” Craig is one of the better James Bonds, and Casino Royale and Skyfall are a blast (not so much Quantum of Solace and Spectre), but honestly, I’d rather watch 25 Joe Bang movies.

He’s like the American 007, but with better hair.

(Via Entertainment Weekly and New York Times)