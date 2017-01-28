Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

James Cameron Will See The Next ‘Alien’ Movie, But He Seems To Have Had Enough Of The Franchise

#Alien #Aliens #Ridley Scott
Trending Writer
01.28.17

20th Century Fox

Aliens filmmaker James Cameron sounds like he’s had his fill of the Alien franchise, thank you very much. Seeing as Cameron is rather bullish on the public’s interest in the Avatar universe, your mileage with this stance may vary.

Speaking with Vulture, the Oscar-decorated Titanic helmer discussed a handful to topics while promoting his exec produced Nat Geo doc Atlantis Rising. Included in the mix is a bit of chat about Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi motion picture Alien: Covenant. Cameron praised Scott while also giving a sugar-free assessment of the places the series has gone.

“The franchise has kind of wandered all over the map,” he explained. “Ridley [Scott] did the first film, and he inspired an entire generation of filmmakers and science-fiction fans with that one movie and there have been so many films that stylistically have derived from it, including my own Aliens, which was the legitimate sequel and, I think, the proper heir to his film. I sort of did it as a fanboy. I wanted to honor his film, but also say what I needed to say. After that, I don’t take any responsibility.”

Considering that Cameron’s 1986 film Aliens is considered a masterpiece in the genre, that “fanboy” assessment has a fascinating aura to it. Fanboy or no, the Canadian director questions why the franchise needs to continue.

I don’t think it’s worked out terribly well. I think we’ve moved on beyond it. It’s like, okay, we’ve got it, we’ve got the whole Freudian biomechanoid meme. I’ve seen it in 100 horror films since. I think both of those films stand at a certain point in time, as a reference point. But is there any validity to doing another one now? I don’t know. Maybe. Let’s see, jury’s out. Let’s see what Ridley comes up with. Let me just add to that — and don’t cut this part off, please — I will stand in line for any Ridley Scott movie, even a not-so-great one, because he is such an artist, he’s such a filmmaker. I always learn from him. And what he does with going back to his own franchise would be fascinating.

This all seems like it’d be an excellent topic for Cameron’s upcoming AMC sci-fi cinema project, doesn’t it? Alien: Covenant will arrive in theaters on May 19.

(Via Vulture)

TOPICS#Alien#Aliens#Ridley Scott
TAGSAlienAlien: CovenantAliensJAMES CAMERONRidley Scott
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 2 days ago 22 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP