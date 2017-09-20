TriStar

James Cameron courted a lot of criticism when he commented on Wonder Woman‘s success at the box office and the character’s reflection of female roles in Hollywood. The Avatar director called the film a “step backward,” comparing it to Linda Hamilton and Sarah Connor. While Patty Jenkins called his opinion misguided in a statement released online, Cameron seems to be ready to take his stance to the next level by returning to The Terminator franchise and bringing back Sarah Connor with him.

Linda Hamilton, Cameron’s former wife and the actress that originated the character, is returning to the series as an older, tougher, wiser mother of the future. For the director, it is his attempt to make a statement according to The Hollywood Reporter: