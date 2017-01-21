James Cameron Might Be Returning To The ‘Terminator’ Franchise

Paramount

Much like Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s unkillable character, the Terminator franchise may be getting a fourth shot at a reboot. Despite the critical drubbing of T3: Rise Of The Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys, the sci-fi series could be getting new life in some familiar hands. Despite his dedication to bringing multiple unnecessary Avatar sequels to cinemas everywhere, James Cameron could return to the Terminator franchise, bringing along Deadpool director Tim Miller.

While the Terminator franchise has taken a hit in recent iterations, the first two films are truly sci-fi classics. Cameron sold the rights to the original film to producer Gale Anne Hurd for $1 back in the ’80s with the stipulation that he would be the film’s director, but the copyright reversion will kick in 35 years after their initial sale, once again giving Cameron control of the franchise. He hasn’t been involved since Terminator 2, and the series has honestly taken a nosedive since then. In addition to this, there are rumors that Cameron could be in early talks with Deadpool director Tim Miller to take over the franchise.

Given the fresh tone he brought to the Merc with the Mouth, Miller could he just the guy to make The Terminator great again. Since these are all still early talks, there is no news about whether or not this will be a sequel or a reboot, but the possible presence of Cameron and Miller is cause for cautious optimism. At this point, the timeline of Skynet is so convoluted that it might be best to start from scratch.

(Via Deadline)