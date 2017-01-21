How Many Reboots Is Too Many Reboots?

James Cameron Might Be Returning To The ‘Terminator’ Franchise

#Deadpool
Author Profile Picture
Features Writer
01.20.17

Paramount

Much like Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s unkillable character, the Terminator franchise may be getting a fourth shot at a reboot. Despite the critical drubbing of T3: Rise Of The Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys, the sci-fi series could be getting new life in some familiar hands. Despite his dedication to bringing multiple unnecessary Avatar sequels to cinemas everywhere, James Cameron could return to the Terminator franchise, bringing along Deadpool director Tim Miller.

While the Terminator franchise has taken a hit in recent iterations, the first two films are truly sci-fi classics. Cameron sold the rights to the original film to producer Gale Anne Hurd for $1 back in the ’80s with the stipulation that he would be the film’s director, but the copyright reversion will kick in 35 years after their initial sale, once again giving Cameron control of the franchise. He hasn’t been involved since Terminator 2, and the series has honestly taken a nosedive since then. In addition to this, there are rumors that Cameron could be in early talks with Deadpool director Tim Miller to take over the franchise.

Given the fresh tone he brought to the Merc with the Mouth, Miller could he just the guy to make The Terminator great again. Since these are all still early talks, there is no news about whether or not this will be a sequel or a reboot, but the possible presence of Cameron and Miller is cause for cautious optimism. At this point, the timeline of Skynet is so convoluted that it might be best to start from scratch.

(Via Deadline)

TOPICS#Deadpool
TAGSDeadpoolJAMES CAMERONrebootsTERMINATORTIM MILLER
Author Profile Picture
Writer. Reader. Kids and dogs like me, so I guess I'm ok.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 5 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP