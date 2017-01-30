It’s the movie controversy that, unlike Leonardo DiCaprio, refuses to die: Was there enough room for Jack on Rose’s raft at the end of Titanic? Kate Winslet says yes. So do the MythBusters guys, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, although they discovered the door wouldn’t have been able to float with two people on it. Jack and Rose could have survived, however, if they had tied her lifejacket under the board to give it some buoyancy. I guess they had other things on their minds, like trying to forget the lyrics to “My Heart Will Go On.”
Anyway, director James Cameron — who’s currently working on Avatars 3-47 — was recently asked about #DoorGate, and with all due respect to Savage and Hyneman, he thinks they’re full of sh*t. “Look, it’s very, very simple,” he told the Daily Beast, “you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want.” Like that MythBusters episode?
So you’re talking about the MythBusters episode, right? Where they sort of pop the myth? OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. MythBusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. [Savage and Hyneman are] fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of sh*t. (Via)
“…but they’re full of shit.”
Damn right Jim!!