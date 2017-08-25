When Wonder Woman was released earlier this summer, it was heralded by most as a nuanced portrayal of a noble and strong — yet still learning — heroine, with many agreeing that it managed to subvert the male gaze by not objectifying Diana and the rest of the Amazons. Instead of being sexy playthings for male consumption, we were given women who were beautiful, but most importantly powerful.
Well, James Cameron politely disagrees. According to the director of Aliens and The Terminator, Wonder Woman is not the feminist hero that we’re looking for. He told the Guardian,
“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”
You’re right, James Cameron. A real step backwards.
To be clear, with Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley, Cameron did give us two of cinema’s biggest badasses. However, between Connor’s sexual assault in T2 and Jamie Lee Curtis having to strip tease for her life in True Lies, Cameron can’t really throw any stones. While it’s fair to say that Hollywood needs more complex women on screen (it absolutely does), tearing down Wonder Woman in the process probably isn’t the track to take.
Speaking of self congratulatory back patting…
Sarah Connor was truly the Wes Welker of female film characters. No flashy physical gifts, just pure grit and determination. Boston must love her.
So he thinks its a step backward because she’s Iconic?
He’s right. Absolutely right. Wonder Woman was only lauded because of the all-female angle. Average movie that was only a modicum better than the DC train wrecks before it, which isn’t a terribly high bar considering godawful Snyder was at the helm. Sarah Connor and Ripley were kicking ass before it was en vogue. All that counts, in the end, is if the juice was worth the squeeze, whether the movie was, by all accounts, good and merits additional views. T2 and Aliens will forever stand the test of time. Cinematic classics. Wonder Woman won’t. It’s just a bang-bang smash and grab spectacle that was essentially a lame rip-off of Captain America despite the presence of Grecian gods! Cameron is right. End of story. You’re a biased fool and completely entangled by today’s PC culture to think otherwise.