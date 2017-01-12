James Corden’s Best Carpool Karaokes

01.12.17

Everyone’s excited about Ocean’s Eight, eh? An all-star cast of women pulling off a heist with yuks, style, and questions about if there’s a Scott Caan in the bunch. What’s not to like? NOT SO FAST! Carpool Karaoke maestro James Corden is having none of this lighthearted popcorn thievery. Or his character won’t be, at least.

The likely blockbuster has snapped up Corden to appear in this intriguing spinoff from the last Ocean’s revival. According to Deadline, the Late Late Show host will play an insurance investigator that grows suspicious of our heroes. Hopefully for everyone involved, it all works out splendidly and everyone comes out a winner. Otherwise it might make appearing on Corden’s CBS chat show a little uncomfortable.

Corden’s addition to the cast plumps up a pretty darn stacked roster. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter are also a go for the Gary Ross penned and directed motion picture. A female-fronted reboot/spinoff shouldn’t be that hard of a sell, but Ghostbusters showed that a chunk of moviegoers get vocally upset over what should be a non-offensive issue. With a release date of June 8, 2018 in the distance, we’ll have to wait and see what the climate is like when it debuts.

