James Gunn‘s next movie, The Belko Experiment (our review here), is opening this weekend, so Complex spoke to Gunn about that film as well as his upcoming Marvel joint Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. He said Vol. 2 is a “self-enclosed story” and Marvel never made him change anything to fit into Marvel’s Phase Four. But the Guardians will still be in Phase Four, of course. We already knew they’d be meeting the Avengers in Infinity War thanks to a featurette from Marvel which showed concept art of Rocket Raccoon and Thor fighting alongside each other (yes please). Gunn told Complex the Guardians will be “an integral part” of the movie, but he played down how many scenes they’d have.

Gunn also revealed there will definitely be a Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, but there’s a catch. He hasn’t decided yet if he’ll be directing it.

There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure. We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I’m going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.

