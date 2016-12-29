Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Listen, there is nothing wrong with enjoying a little fanfiction. Sometimes you need more story than a film or television show gives you, so you’re forced to roll up your sleeves and write some of your own, or at the very least seek it out. However, when you start creating scenarios that involve real people instead of characters, things can get a little… weird. The Graham Norton Show, truly the most genial chat show on TV, decided to lean into the awkwardness and have a little fun at the expense of their latest guests, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

These two are no stranger to the fan art game, as fans’ love of Magneto and Professor X from the X-Men franchise has begun to bleed a little into the fringes of reality. Honestly, watching the audience member’s blush and squirm as their strange fantasies about the two actors are read aloud is hilarious, as they all realize that what had previously been sexy is now a source of their own private hell. Honestly, McAvoy and Fassbender are remarkably game to recreate a “bicycle built for two” fantasy, complete with windblown scarves. Thank god they weren’t asked to do the spooning gorillas scene.

