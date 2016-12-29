Is Assassin's Creed A Matrix Prequel? | In Theory

James McAvoy And Michael Fassbender Are Willing To Help Make Your Fanfic Reality

12.28.16 44 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Listen, there is nothing wrong with enjoying a little fanfiction. Sometimes you need more story than a film or television show gives you, so you’re forced to roll up your sleeves and write some of your own, or at the very least seek it out. However, when you start creating scenarios that involve real people instead of characters, things can get a little… weird. The Graham Norton Show, truly the most genial chat show on TV, decided to lean into the awkwardness and have a little fun at the expense of their latest guests, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

These two are no stranger to the fan art game, as fans’ love of Magneto and Professor X from the X-Men franchise has begun to bleed a little into the fringes of reality. Honestly, watching the audience member’s blush and squirm as their strange fantasies about the two actors are read aloud is hilarious, as they all realize that what had previously been sexy is now a source of their own private hell. Honestly, McAvoy and Fassbender are remarkably game to recreate a “bicycle built for two” fantasy, complete with windblown scarves. Thank god they weren’t asked to do the spooning gorillas scene.

(Via YouTube)

TAGSfanfictionJAMES MCAVOYMICHAEL FASSBENDERTHE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP