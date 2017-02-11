Good Luck Getting Jamie Dornan’s Very Silly ‘Fifty Shades’ Sex Noises Out Of Your Head On Valentine’s Day

02.11.17

Full points to Graham Norton. In just one chat show episode he can pinball through subjects from Whoopi Goldberg’s pubes to Bill & Ted 3 like it’s his job or something. Dude has a knack for getting good stories out of his guests and the one nestled above could throw an unlikely monkey wrench into any Valentine’s Day lovemaking you’re planning on engaging in.

Fifty Shades Darker star Jamie Dornan revealed some of the S&M’s magician’s secrets on the program. Namely, he shared that he kept things remarkably goofy during his sex scenes with co-star and vision of patience Dakota Johnson. When his character Christian Grey was supposed to blam (medical term), things would get very silly. Interestingly enough, fellow guest Keanu Reeves did a bang-up job of coaxing the sex scene scoop from the Irish actor.

“My temptation is always just to try to make Dakota laugh,” he explained. “So sometimes I’ll do things like, when there’s a moment where I’m meant to orgasm, I’ll be like, ‘do-do-do do do-do.’”

Beware. If you hear that “do-do-do do do-do,” you may never be able to unhear it. Try it during Valentine’s snuggles and you may be Googling hotels five minutes. Speaking of hearing things, we wouldn’t mind seeing someone closer to offscreen Dornan as a lead instead of Grey. Just saying.

Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

