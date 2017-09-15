Compass International

There are 10 movies in the Halloween franchise, although only four of them — the original, Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection — really count. (That is not a diss on Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which is awesome but barely canonical.) Those are the four with Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Michael Myers’ first and most iconic would-be victim, Laurie Strode. (Technically, Laurie is also in Rob Zombie’s twin “reimaginings,” but she’s played by a different actress, Scout Taylor-Compton.)

We’ve known for a few months now that Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who previously worked together in Pineapple Express, were writing a new Halloween movie, and Blumhouse Productions announced today that Lee Curtis will return to the series that earned her legendary scream queen status.

“Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures,” Blumhouse tweeted, followed by the release date: October 19, 2018. The project has the support of Halloween director John Carpenter, who wrote on Facebook, “David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and… WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.”

Yes, John Carpenter, director of The Thing. That would be “kind of” cool.