Brett Morgen, director of the Kurt Cobain documentary Montage of Heck, opens his new doc Jane with a montage of evolution. We see 60-year-old nature footage of a fly, a spider, a caterpillar, a fluffier caterpillar, a bird, a bigger bird, and finally a baboon. At last, behold the humans: a guide steering his speedboat across Tanzania’s Lake Tanganyika, and his passenger Jane Goodall, an untrained, unflappable 26-year-old British secretary sent by her boss, paleontologist Louis Leakey, to discover clues about the behavior of early man. She wants to spy on chimpanzees, and Morgen takes his time teasing us about when they’ll appear. A bent branch here, a paw. Once the chimps realize they can steal Goodall’s bananas, they burst into the film, playing, grooming, fighting, mating, and gifting her the data that will make her a scientific legend.

Goodall exponentially multiplied our knowledge of primate behavior — which before she arrived, had been close to zero. As she tells Morgen, she didn’t fear a chimp ripping off her face because no one yet knew chimps could do that. People still thought chimps were vegetarians. She had to break the news they were cannibals. As she lacked schooling — Leakey feared, correctly, that it would prejudice her observations — her knowledge of the jungle came from the Tarzan books she grew up reading in the Bournemouth trees. As a child, she fantasized of visiting Africa in the body of a man. It didn’t occur to her that a woman could live in the forest, too, or that she’d become the icon who’d prove it. Though adult Goodall is as practical as her wardrobe of sturdy khaki shorts, her letters home, which Morgen animates with the same energy he used for Cobain’s teen diaries, are filled with wonder at her luck. “I am living in my dream,” she writes. “Can it really be me?”

What’s astonishing about the footage of Goodall’s adventures isn’t just their propulsive beauty. Jane is forever walking, leaping, climbing, and scanning the lush, green hills with her treasured pair of black binoculars, and at night, wrapping herself in blankets before a pink and purple sunset to sleep under the stars. It’s how entirely at ease she is in nature. She never sweats or grimaces. Her blonde ponytail is immaculate. If Goodall ever once swatted away a bug, Morgen must have edited it out. She belongs. “I’m meant to be here,” she thought. The images agree.