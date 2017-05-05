The Behind The Scenes Issues On Suicide Squad

Jared Leto Kissed A ‘Suicide Squad’ Co-Star Because Method Acting

Entertainment Editor
05.05.17

Warner

If you thought you were done hearing stories about Jared Leto’s method acting — potentially award-winning method acting — on the set of Suicide Squad, brace yourself for some Hot Topic and HAM horn, ’cause we’re just getting started.

Remember the scene where the Joker (Jared Leto) offers to help Officer Griggs (Ike Barinholtz) settle some gambling debts? If you thought things looked awfully cozy when Leto hopped onto Barinholtz’s lap, you weren’t wrong. It wasn’t in the script, but Leto nonetheless decided to surprise Barinholtz with a kiss during that scene.

Why?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

