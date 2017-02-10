A Breakdown Of Some Of The Best Podcasts By Genre

Jay And Silent Bob Will Strike Back In Kevin Smith’s ‘Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back 2’

02.10.17 42 mins ago 3 Comments
jay-silent-bob

Miramax Films

Kevin Smith’s last four movies — Red State, Tusk, the anthology film Holidays, and Yoga Hosers — made less than $7 million during their theatrical runs, combined. The writer and director of Clerks knew a film about sausage Nazis was never going to be a blockbuster, or even make as much as the mainstream Cop Out, and he didn’t intend it to be; Tusk was a fans-only affair.

It’s been over 20 years since Chasing Amy, and even longer since Clerks and Mallrats, and Smith is trying to tap into that old-school magic with his next film. He wanted to make Clerks 3, which isn’t happening. He pitched Mallrats 2, which isn’t happening. He offered Mallrats: The Series, which isn’t happening. So, he’s settled on a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Smith made the announcement on Instagram, where he wrote, “This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! [Jay and Silent Bob] are coming back! Here’s the story: Sadly, Clerks III can’t happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a #Mallrats movie instead… which also didn’t happen because it turned into a #Mallrats series. I’ve pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far.”

