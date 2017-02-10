Kevin Smith’s last four movies — Red State, Tusk, the anthology film Holidays, and Yoga Hosers — made less than $7 million during their theatrical runs, combined. The writer and director of Clerks knew a film about sausage Nazis was never going to be a blockbuster, or even make as much as the mainstream Cop Out, and he didn’t intend it to be; Tusk was a fans-only affair.
It’s been over 20 years since Chasing Amy, and even longer since Clerks and Mallrats, and Smith is trying to tap into that old-school magic with his next film. He wanted to make Clerks 3, which isn’t happening. He pitched Mallrats 2, which isn’t happening. He offered Mallrats: The Series, which isn’t happening. So, he’s settled on a sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.
Smith made the announcement on Instagram, where he wrote, “This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! [Jay and Silent Bob] are coming back! Here’s the story: Sadly, Clerks III can’t happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a #Mallrats movie instead… which also didn’t happen because it turned into a #Mallrats series. I’ve pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far.”
all he does is announce films, never makes them. He was supposedly filming Clerks 3, and that was two summers ago. I’ll believe it when I see a trailer
Speaking as a long-time fan of KS, who watched both Tusk and Hosers, i think the reason they didn’t do much business is because they weren’t good films.
Agreed. I will say that Red State was far better than it had any right to be.
I miss when Uproxx had Chareth Cutestory do all the Kevin Smith-related news.