BBC

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have been on the road for weeks promoting Passengers, a movie that’s notable for two reasons: 1) it’s not good, and 2) Lawrence and Pratt, who are generally considered two of the internet’s favorite people, have sex. The X-Men: Apocalypse star “got really, really drunk” before shooting the scene, while Pratt made sure “there’s nobody else on set than is required, having a closed set, periodically checking in, and just doing everything you can to assure the person you’re with that they’re okay.”

They’ve talked about the scene at length, and now they’re done.

During an interview with Australian radio show KIIS Summer Fling, host Sophie Monk asked the stars, “Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex?” Pratt immediately answered “airplane” (“I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat”), but Lawrence was less forthcoming. “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe,” she replied. “That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”