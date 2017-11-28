Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky recently broke up after a year together, but they’ll always have the love-it-or-hate-it-or-just-be-really-weirded-out-by-it-est film of the year, mother! But one person managed to avoid reading about just how much people loved/hated/were weirded out by it, and that was Lawrence herself. She admits this was made difficult by her relationship with Aronofsky as the film’s director. As part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Lawrence talked to Adam Sandler about avoiding negative reviews, and encouraging her partner to do the same.

“I finally was just like, ‘It’s not healthy. Neither of us are doing it because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man. I don’t want to sound in an interview that I’m defending what we’re doing in any way. It’s awesome, what we did. Some people hate it and the people who hate it really hate it. But it’s nothing that needs to be defended and if I read a negative review, I just feel defensive.”

Also? He kind of wouldn’t shut up about the movie.

“We’d be on the tour together. I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”

If you, like Jennifer Lawrence, would very much like to never think about mother! for one more second, you can instead watch the video to hear her repeatedly quote Billy Madison to Adam Sandler.