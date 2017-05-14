Paramount

Happy Mother’s Day? More like “happy” Mother’s Day, form both Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence. In anticipation of their upcoming movie together, Aronofsky shared the first poster for mother! on Twitter, and it is something! A bit of a gruesome piece of art to share on a holiday about mothers, but it’s probably only fair that people celebrate all kinds of mothers on such a holiday, even if they do happen to be holding a heart in their hands. In the poster, Lawrence is dressed in virginal white and surrounded by flowers, but that’s where the fun and happy aspects of it end.