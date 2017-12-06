Jennifer Lawrence Knows What She Wants To Say To Donald Trump, And ‘It’s Not Nice’

It’s not quite on the level of Time‘s Person of the Year “Silence Breakers,” but The Hollywood Reporter published an intriguing cover story of its own today: Oprah Winfrey interviewing Jennifer Lawrence.

The mogul barely knew the mother! star, but they got along just fine, sharing stories about pre-fame aspirations and dream dinner party guests. (Lawrence: “Scott Disick, Luann from Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel.”) They also covered heavier topics, like abuse in the industry, the wage gap between men and women, and Lawrence’s private photos getting leaked (an experience she said was akin to getting “gang-banged by the planet”).

At one point during the conversation, Winfrey, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton for president (sort of), asked if Lawrence had ever met Donald Trump. “No, never,” she said. Does she want to? “I think so. I’ve got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face. I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait.'” Would Lawrence be prepared if and when an opportunity presents itself? “Oh, I would, definitely. Oh, my God, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.”

No need. She already has.

