Getty Image

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has died at age 91.

Known for his unique brand of slapstick, controversial political and social viewpoints and his decades of work as the host of the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, Lewis has left a mark on American culture that is unlike any other. The Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes reported that Lewis died in his home. The news was confirmed by his agent.

(Via Variety)