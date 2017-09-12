Warner Bros.

Imagine a universe where Spike Jonze‘s big screen directorial debut wasn’t the critically adored mindf*cksnuggle Being John Malkovich, but instead the second Ace Ventura adventure. (The one where the pet detective was in a rhino’s butt.) It was nearly a reality in the ’90s, but red carpet muser Jim Carrey wasn’t interested in Jonze at the time. He says he regrets that decision to this day.

Carrey’s been busy making the publicity rounds as his Kaufman documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond makes the screening rounds. Jonze, a producer on the film, shared the stage with Carrey at the Toronto International Film Festival. Screen Crush reports that Carrey recalled turning down Jonze as the director of Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

“I’ve been wanting to do something with Spike forever,” he explained. “I was stupid enough to turn him down to direct Ace 2, cause I had no idea who he was. And he came in and pitched all kinds of sh*t, and he was about to take over the world and I didn’t know it. I was like “I don’t know, this guy’s new.” And I’ve been kicking myself ever since.”